'When God smiles kindly, the donkey thinks he's a wrestler' (Book Review)
By IANS | Published: February 17, 2022 12:30 PM2022-02-17T12:30:03+5:302022-02-17T12:40:07+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 17 Hes started newspapers and magazines; represented India at the United Nations; accompanied dignitaries on ...
New Delhi, Feb 17 Hes started newspapers and magazines; represented India at the United Nations; accompanied dignitaries on state visits; covered cricket Test matches, nine Olympics, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games; and has been honoured with the Padma Shri – a true la vie en rose
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app