When Prabhas met Rocky in Bengaluru at 'KGF: Chapter 2' success party

Bengaluru, June 5 It was star power in full blast on Saturday as the entire team gathered to celebrate the 50 days of success of 'KGF: Chapter 2', and the birthday of director Prashant Neel on Saturday. But very few knew that there was a star surprise awaiting them at the do.

Prabhas flew in from Hyderabad to Bengaluru specially to celebrate 50 Day celebrations of 'KGF: Chapter 2' and the Prashanth Neel's birthday. Everyone was taken by surprise at the party when the 'Bahubali' star arrived.

The superstar is currently roped in by the Sandalwood production house for their next mega venture titled 'Salaar'.

The movie 'Salaar' is being directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Hombale Films, the dynamic duo of the KGF series.

'Salaar', one of the most-awaited movie of 2023, is slated to release in the third quarter of 2023.

Prabhas took to his Instagram story later on and shared a happy candid picture with director Prashanth Neel from the sets of 'Salaar' to wish him a happy birthday.

The founders of Hombale Films, like their movie promotions, kept this detail also as a secret till the last.

Known for his generous heart, Prabhas celebrated and partied as he was celebrating his own success.

The success and birthday party rolled-in-one, had the who's who of the Sandalwood industry in attendance. Filmmaker and movie distributor Anil Thadani also marked his presence.

The entire starcast of KGF series was there at the event with Rocking Star Yash, Srinidhi Shetty taking the lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor