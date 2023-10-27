When will humanity wake up: Priyanka on 7K killed in Gaza

New Delhi, Oct 27 With almost 7,000 people killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said there was no international law which has not been "violated" and asked "when will humanity wake UP.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Even after the killing of 7,000 people in Gaza, the cycle of bloodshed and violence did not stop. Out of these 7,000 people, 3,000 were innocent children."

She asserted that there is no international law which has not been violated. "There is no such dignity which has not been violated. There is no such rule which has not been flouted," the Congress leader said.

"When will humanity wake up? After losing so many lives. After sacrificing so many children. Is the consciousness of being human left? Did it ever exist?" Priyanka Gandhi asked.

Her remarks came a day after Gaza released the name of 7,000 people who died in the Israel Hamas war.

Fighting in the Gaza Strip has entered day 21 after Hamas members launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing at least 1,400 people on October 7.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, Gaza's health ministry has said that Israel's retaliatory bombardments have killed more than 7,000 Palestinians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor