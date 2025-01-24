When Will Kejriwal Open His Eyes?": Manoj Tiwari Condemns AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son's Misconduct With Cops

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has strongly reacted to the recent incident involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son, who reportedly misbehaved during a police patrol. Tiwari condemned the alleged criminal behavior and demanded that the police take appropriate legal action. He also questioned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s stance on law and order, accusing him of continuously violating laws and supporting "goon behavior" within his party.

The criminal behavior of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son, if true, is not surprising. We condemn it and demand that the police follow the legal process and punish those at fault. However, the important question is, when will Arvind Kejriwal open his eyes? Arvind Kejriwal continuously violates the law. His own MLA and the son of his MLA are examples that the Aam Aadmi Party is not concerned about law and order but supports goon behavior"

The Delhi Police has impounded a bike that was ridden by a youth claiming to be the son of Amanatullah Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, for unauthorised modifications and causing nuisance on the road. The incident happened in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday night, when a police team was conducting a security patrol ahead of Republic Day.

According to the police, these two youths were riding a bike erratically, making loud noises with a modified silencer, and driving in a zigzag manner.When cops asked the youth to show his driving licence, he refused, saying that he didn't have to as he was the son of the MLA. Even as the cops insisted on seeing his identification documents, the youth refused and instead called someone on his phone.

Confirming the incident, Delhi Police said a fine of ₹20,000 was imposed on the youths for alleged violations of several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. As per the Delhi Police, they also refused to show their driving licences and identification, saying they didn't need to. One of them even called Amanatullah Khan, who spoke to the Station House Officer (SHO). Despite this, the boys left without disclosing their names and addresses. Following this, the bike was impounded and taken to the police station.

Amanatullah Khan is a two-term AAP MLA from Okhla and is seeking a third term in office in the Delhi Assembly elections next month. In 2020, Khan had the second-largest vote margin in Delhi (71,827 votes).