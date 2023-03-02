While discussing budget in Legislative Council, CM Yogi lists his govt's achievements

After giving a befitting reply to the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly on the budget, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listed the achievements of the government in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

The Chief Minister focused on the Global Investors Summit that concluded in February.

"The Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit was held in February 2018. Now, in 2023, it has happened again. Earlier, where proposals of Rs 4.68 lakh crore used to come to the state, today proposals of Rs 35 lakh crore have come in Uttar Pradesh. Proposals worth lakhs of crores have been received in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand," said CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister said that the team in Uttar Pradesh has worked continuously for six years, and then the perception changed.

"We now have better connectivity, with expressways, rail networks, and air networks. We formulated a sectoral policy and implemented it by creating an action plan. A policy was formulated, an anti-land mafia task force was formed, and a 64000 hectare land bank was cleared of land mafia," he added.

He further said that the investment came from abroad to backward areas of the state.

Giving information about the efforts made by the government for the Global Investors Summit, CM Yogi said, "This time our Deputy CM and senior ministers were welcomed with respect everywhere in the country they visited. Our team attracted huge investments from 16 countries across the world as well as eight cities in India. Our public representatives held investor conferences in every district of UP."

He said that this is the biggest success in Uttar Pradesh, with 75 districts covered, and huge investments coming for even the most backward areas of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand adding that earlier the Investors' Summits used to be held in Delhi and Mumbai.

"It was asked why it is not done in UP and the answer was that no one would come to UP," he added.

The Chief Minister said this budget shows the development in the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP has returned to power in the state with two-thirds majority after successfully ruling it for five years. The 2016 budget was Rs 3.29 lakh crore and Rs 3.40 lakh crore in 2017. After 6 years, we presented a budget of Rs 6.90 lakh crore in the House today, which is in line with the aspirations of the state's 25 crore people. This budget depicts the evolution of the UP economy," he said.

Yogi said that the mantra of his government is "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas"

"We were successful in strengthening the state's arrangements. The mantra of this government is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'. Development is visible in all areas by connecting villages, the poor, women, farmers, and youth. When there was an identity crisis among the youth, mafia used to run a parallel government. Farmers were committing suicide, and their daughters were not safe. Today's UP youth are respected everywhere they go. Every village, locality, and district in UP, India's heartland, is developing," he said.

Targeting the opposition, CM Yogi said, "There are two ways to solve the problem: participate in it or run away from it. We have a problem-solving team. When we discuss Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, they discuss caste. When we discuss the Global Investors Summit, they bring up the subject of caste. Knowing all of this, the youth of UP experienced an identity crisis. In this regard, a great scholar once stated that the solution to the problem is determined by who your advisor is. Shakuni was Duryodhana's advisor, and Shri Krishna was Arjuna's."

Talking about the G20, he stated that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presiding over the forum of 20 major countries that control 65 per cent of the global population, 75 per cent of global trade, more than 85 per cent of global GDP, and 90 per cent of global research.

He added that Agra and Lucknow hosted conferences of the global forum, which was attended by representatives from 20 major countries, nine friendly countries of India, and seven other countries.

"With the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we have always thought of the world as one big family," CM Yogi added.

( With inputs from ANI )

