Whistleblower Cong MLA asked to appear before revenue officials in govt land usurp case

Kochi, Jan 29 Six days after his co-owned property in Idukki district in Kerala was surveyed by officials following a complaint, first-time Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnaden, on Monday was served a notice to appear before the local revenue officials after it was found that he owns excess land which is a government property.

On January 23 the revenue officials carried out a survey at a resort property of Kuzhalnadan in Idukki and had alleged that at least 50 per cent of land in the property is government land.

The Revenue Department carried out the survey after a complaint was lodged by a CPI(M) leader. The case was investigated by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Department (VACB) and had directed the revenue officials to measure the land.

According to the rules, if the revenue officials after a survey find there is excess land owned by a person,he has to be served a notice giving him a chance to explain himself.

The notice has been served to Kuzhalnaden to appear in a week’s time to explain what he has to say.

Kuzhalnaden has stood his ground that he has not usurped any land and he owned what he bought from his friend.

His friend, who sold it to him, has now gone on record stating that he also has not done any wrong and sold what he had been owning to Kuzhalnaden.

Kuzhalnaden went hammer and tongs against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter’s IT firm 'Exalogica' which is presently under the scanner of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Kuzhalnaden has termed her firm as a shell company and is a whistleblower in the case.

