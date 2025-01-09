Who Are Leah and Maya? Noel Tata’s Daughters Join Ratan Tata Institute Board

Noel Tata’s daughters, Maya and Leah Tata, recently joined the Ratan Tata Institute Board at the Sir Ratan Tata Industrial Institute (SRTII) on Thursday, January 9. The new generation of Tata's family has taken significant leadership for the future of the Tata Group.

This appointment took place in the view of a generational shift within Tata Trusts, with Noel Tata himself stepping into a more prominent role as chairman. The induction of Leah and Maya Tata into the SRTII board is part of a broader strategy to give responsibilities to the family members.

Both sisters replace outgoing trustees Arnaz Kotwal and Freddy Talati, who have resigned to take up other departments and commitments. Kotwal has relocated to Dubai, while Talati focuses on his role at the National Centre for the Performing Arts.

Also Read | TCS registers 12% profit growth in Oct-Dec quarter, revenue up 5.6%.

However, reports suggest that an internal rift erupted between the leadership of Tata Group after the board reshuffle. Arnaz Kotwal has expressed her dissatisfaction regarding stepping down from the Ratan Tata Institute Board.

Who Are Leah and Maya?

Leah and Maya Tata are not new to Tata Group of companies. Both sisters are players within the Tata empire. 36-year-old Maya Tata has been handling Tata Digital company, where she has contributed to expanding the company's digital footprints across various sectors. Meanwhile, Maya Tata, who graduated from Warwick University, is the face of Tata Digital. Maya Tata handles almost all of Tata's digital activities from the Tata New App.

While 39-year-old Leah Tata is a vice president of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). She has completed her degree at IE Business School in Spain and takes the marketing sector in the segment of hotel business. She entered Tata Group in 2006 as an Assistant Sales Manager at Taj Hotels. Leah completed her internship with Louis Vuitton in 2010 but has primarily focused on expanding the group’s hotel operations.