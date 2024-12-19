Who is BJP MP Phangnon Konyak? Politician Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misconduct

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement and the tense atmosphere in Parliament escalated when a scuffle broke out near the Makar Gate today. The confrontation involved Congress and BJP MPs, leading to injuries for two BJP MPs. The BJP is blaming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for instigating the incident. Everyone wants to know who Phangnon Konyak is and what allegations she made against LOP Rahul Gandhi.

Phangnon Konyak is a BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Nagaland, elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022. She made history as the first woman from Nagaland to be elected to the Rajya Sabha. Konyak is a prominent political figure in the state and serves as the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Nagaland.

She holds a master's degree in English literature from Daulat Ram College, University of Delhi, and completed her schooling at Holy Cross Higher Secondary School in Dimapur.

Konyak has been an active participant in parliamentary proceedings and has raised her voice on various issues, including women’s empowerment and regional development. She has also been involved in advocating for the protection of women’s rights and interests, which she highlighted in her recent complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following an alleged incident in Parliament.

What Allegations Did Phangnon Made on Rahul Gandhi?

During the protest, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, a member from Nagaland, was present and alleged that Rahul Gandhi approached her and began shouting, making her feel uncomfortable. Konyak, who was participating in a peaceful protest under the steps of the Makar Gate, claimed that Gandhi's actions were inappropriate and disrespectful. She emphasized that no woman, especially one from Nagaland, should be treated in such a manner. She called for protection from the Speaker of the House.

Konyak later lodged a complaint with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, stating that Gandhi’s actions had damaged her reputation and self-respect. She also requested enhanced security while in the House.