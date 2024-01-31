Who is Champai Soren? All You Need to Know About Jharkhand's Next CM

Amidst speculation about the possible arrest of Jharkhand's incumbent Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, the ruling alliance in Jharkhand elected Transport Minister Champai Soren as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislative party leader, paving the way for him to assume the chief minister's role. The development unfolded during a period of intense political activity as Hemant Soren faced over six hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his official residence.

Who Is Champai Soren ?

Champai Soren, a prominent tribal leader and current Minister of Transport in Jharkhand, entered politics during the demand for a separate Jharkhand state. Aligned with the JMM, he earned the moniker 'Jharkhand Tiger' for his active participation in the Jharkhand movement. Champai successfully contested and won as an independent candidate in a crucial by-election from the Saraikela constituency.

Born into an agriculturally rooted family, Champai Soren received his early education in a government school, studying until the 10th grade. The ongoing political developments mark a significant chapter in his political journey.

Amidst the unfolding political scenario, objections were raised over the potential nomination of Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, as the next Chief Minister. JMM MLA Sita Soren, Hemant Soren's sister-in-law, voiced concerns about Kalpana Soren's candidacy, questioning the circumstances leading to her name being considered when there are other senior leaders in the party.