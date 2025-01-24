Who Is Diva Jaimin Shah? Diamond Trader's Daughter Set to Marry Jeet Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's younger son, Jeet Adani, is preparing to marry Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of a long-time family friend. The couple is set to wed on February 7 in Ahmedabad. Sources indicate that the Adani and Shah families have maintained close ties for many years.

Who is Diva Jaimin Shah?

Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of prominent diamond trader Jaimin Shah, hails from one of India's wealthiest and most influential families.

Despite maintaining a low public profile, her family’s legacy and prominence in the diamond industry highlight the significance of her upcoming marriage to Jeet Adani. While details of her educational background remain private, her family’s business acumen is well-known.

Family Background and Business Influence

Jaimin Shah’s father is a co-owner of C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, a leading diamond manufacturing company established in 1976 by Chinu Doshi and Dinesh Shah. The company, with operations in Mumbai and Surat, is highly respected in the global diamond market. Under Jaimin Shah's leadership and with the contributions of key team members such as Jigar Doshi, Amit Doshi, and Yomesh Shah, the company has significantly expanded its influence worldwide.

Jaimin Shah's Wealth

There is no publicly available information regarding the exact wealth or assets held by Jaimin Shah. Media reports provide varying estimates of his net worth, but there is no official confirmation.

Although the Bloomberg Billionaires Index lists the 500 richest people globally, including well-known Indian industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, Jaimin Shah is not featured on the list. For context, Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, is currently ranked as the 21st richest person in the world, with a net worth of $73.9 billion.

Jeet Adani's Career

Jeet Adani, the younger son of Gautam Adani, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2019. After completing his education, he joined the Adani Group and currently serves as the Vice President (Group Finance). In his role, he oversees key sectors within the group, including Adani Airport and Adani Digital Labs, contributing to the company’s strategic growth and financial operations.