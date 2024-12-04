Who is Narain Singh Chaur? Man Who Opened Fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in a narrowly averted incident. The attacker has been identified as Narain Singh Chaura. According to reports, Chaura, who was apprehended on the spot by the police, had been visiting the Golden Temple for the past two days, allegedly to conduct a recce. When he attempted to draw a pistol hidden in his pants to carry out the attack, a police constable nabbed him and tried to stop him. As a result, the bullet was misfired, saving Badal's life. Chaura was subsequently overpowered and detained by the crowd.

Who is Narain Singh Chaura?

Narain Singh Chaura is reportedly a Khalistani supporter with alleged links to the Babbar Khalsa terrorist organisation. Media reports suggest that Chaura was angered by issues related to sacrilege cases, which purportedly motivated his plan to target Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, his plan failed.

This is not the first time Chaura's name has been associated with criminal activities. He was previously implicated in the infamous 2004 Burail Jailbreak case in Chandigarh, where four Khalistani terrorists escaped by digging a 94-foot-long tunnel. Chaura is alleged to have assisted in the escape. Chaura was arrested way back in 2013 under the section of UAPA. He came out of jail after five years in August 2018.

Video of Attack

VIDEO | Punjab: A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of Golden Temple, Amritsar. The person was overpowered by people present on the spot.



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/LC55kCV864 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

Chaura reportedly fled to Pakistan, where he facilitated the smuggling of weapons into India. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and spent five years in Amritsar jail. Additionally, he faces charges under the Explosives Act, with a case registered at Amritsar's Civil Lines police station. It is claimed that Chaura went to Pakistan in 1984, where he not only arranged for the smuggling of weapons and explosives into India but also authored literature promoting anti-national sentiments.