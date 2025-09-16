Who Is Nupur Bora? Assam Officer Arrested for Illegal Land Transfers, Possession of Disproportionate Assets

Nupur Bora, a 2019-batch Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, has found herself at the centre of a major land encroachment and corruption scandal. She was arrested for her alleged involvement in illegal land transfers and possession of disproportionate assets.

Vigilance Raid in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vigilance team raided her Guwahati residence while she was posted at Goraimari in Kamrup district as a circle officer. During the raid, officials recovered Rs 1 crore in cash, along with diamonds and jewellery worth lakhs, confirmed SP Rosie Kalita to The Times of India.

Investigations revealed that Bora had been amassing unexplained wealth. Authorities also found evidence of land transactions in Barpeta district, where she had previously been posted. Reports indicated that Hindu-owned land was allegedly transferred to another community during her tenure in Barpeta.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bora had been on the radar for the last six months. He linked the case to wider corruption issues in revenue circles across minority-dominated areas of the state.

Assets and Lifestyle

Bora’s Instagram account highlights her interests in fashion, décor, and travel. According to investigators, she held assets far beyond her known sources of income. She currently owns two apartments in Guwahati’s Gotanagar neighbourhood, while properties linked to her alleged accomplice, Surajit Deka, were also searched in Barpeta.

The arrest comes just days after the Assam cabinet cleared a new SOP requiring police clearance for inter-religious land transactions, citing concerns over demographic shifts and national security.