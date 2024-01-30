Who Is Satnam Singh Sandhu? Know About Chandigarh University Chancellor Who Nominated to Rajya Sabha

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, January 30, nominated Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce Sandhu's nomination to the Upper House. "I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation, and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure," the Vice President posted.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," an official circular released on Tuesday read.

Who is Satnam Singh Sandhu?

Satnam Singh Sandhu is the Chancellor of Chandigarh University and one of India's leading educationists. Sandhu is also a farmer's son who struggled to get a basic education at an early age. He laid the foundation stone of the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) in Mohali in the year 2001. He was also the founder of Chandigarh University in 2012, which found a place in QS World Rankings 2023, first among private universities in Asia.

Satnam Sandhu also extended financial help to lakhs of students from Punjab to pursue their further education. He is actively involved in community efforts to improve health and wellness and also advance communal harmony through his two NGOs, 'The Indian Minorities Foundation' and the New India Development (NID) Foundation.

PM Modi Extends Best Wishes:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Satnam Singh Sandhu. PM Modi said Sandhu has served people at the grassroots in different ways. “I am delighted that Rashtrapati Ji has nominated Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Satnam Ji has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways. He has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora. I wish him the very best for his Parliamentary journey and am confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.