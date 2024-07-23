Why didn't Cong implement revolutionary ideas in K'taka: Amit Malviya to Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, July 23 Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday countered Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's remarks on the Union budget, questioning why the party hasn't implemented its "revolutionary" schemes in Karnataka.

"Is it? Then why hasn't the Congress implemented their revolutionary idea in Karnataka? After all you still have a Govt there," Malviya wrote in a post on X.

He also mentioned that the Maharashtra government first experimented with the internship scheme in the state, and after the results the decision was made at the national level.

"The BJP led NDA first tested this scheme in Maharashtra and has now rolled it out nationally," he added.

He also accused the Congress of "all talk, no work."

"The problem with credit seeking Congress: all talk, no work," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget announced that one crore youth will get internships at 500 top firms over five years with a Rs 5000 monthly allowance.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of taking out ideas from the party manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it was mentioned that any diploma holder or graduate below the age of 25 years will get a Rs 1 lakh apprenticeship stipend for one year.

Along with Jairam Ramesh, many opposition leaders labelled it nothing but a "Sarkar Bachao" budget driven by the political compulsions for the survival of this "lame duck" government.

