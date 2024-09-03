Why no initiative during RJD rule in 1990-2005: JD(U) on Lalu's caste census remark

New Delhi, Sep 3 Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, on Tuesday pointed fingers at the "duplicity" of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after its national president Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he will force BJP and RSS to conduct caste-based census.

Talking to IANS, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said Yadav-led RJD was merely engaging in political posturing over the caste census issue and claimed that it never had the "intent and will" to work for the downtrodden and marginalised classes.

"RJD's reign lasted in Bihar for 15 years from 1990 to 2005. After Yadav, Rabri Devi ruled the state for so long but did not take a single step towards caste-based census," said Rajiv Ranjan Prasad.

"Lalu Yadav also served as the Union Minister in the UPA government. His party could have built pressure on the then Congress-led dispensation but there was not even talk of it," the JD(U) leader further said.

JD(U)'s reply came in response to Yadav's blistering attack on the Centre over the issue.

Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister, took to social media platform X, and posted, "We will hold the ears of these RSS/BJP guys, make them do sit-ups and get the caste census done. What authority do they have that they will not conduct a caste census? We will force them so much that they will have to do caste census)."

"The time has come for the Dalits, backward, tribals and poor to show unity," he also wrote.

Notably, the Caste Census has become a strong rallying point during and after the General Elections 2024 as Congress made a strong pitch for it and galvanised public support on the issue.

A day ago, similar views on the caste census emanated from the RSS national coordination conclave, however with a rider.

RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said that caste census is a sensitive issue and good for national integration but this must not be used for political purposes.

JD(U) spokesperson also credited Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for generating a wave for such a campaign. He said that the chorus for caste census gathered pace only under his leadership.

"Not just identification of the poor and margainalised, several welfare programmes have also been launched for them by Nitish Kumar government," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor