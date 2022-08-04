Why no Tiranga on social media account?, critics questions RSS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to post a photo of the national flag tricolor as a profile photo on social media accounts from August 2. After that, many people put the tricolor flag as their profile picture. So, some objected to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's social media account. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh did not display the tricolor on its profile photo on social media. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has responded to the ongoing criticism.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's All India Campaign Chief Sunil Ambekar, responding to the criticism, said that politicization of such things should be avoided. He said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has extended its support to the programs of Har Ghar Tiranga and Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had called for full participation and support from the volunteers in the program organized by organizations affiliated to government and private organizations in July. When Sunil Ambekar was asked on social media about not posting the tricolor photo on the team's social media account, he said the discussion was inappropriate. He was talking to 'PTI'.

Sunil Ambekar said that such programs should be kept away from politics. It is wrong to politicize such matters. Without naming anyone, he said that people who criticize the Sangh, raise questions, the party are responsible for the division of the country.