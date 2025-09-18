Why Ops Sindoor was launched on May 7, CDS Chauhan tells students in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 18 Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday interacted with school students at the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan, where he revealed for the first time why May 7 was chosen to launch Operation Sindoor and the precision planning behind it.

Gen Chauhan said the decision to strike nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan between 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. on May 7 was taken after careful consideration.

"The timing was chosen to minimise civilian casualties and damage to property, while the date coincided with favourable weather conditions. The skies were clear, which made it easier to hit our targets," he said.

He described the operation as a “testament to the unparalleled capability, acumen, and coordination” of the three services.

"The air force achieved precise targeting, and the weapons performed with accuracy. The army and navy held positions from land to sea. This success was the result of extensive preparation and deep understanding of distance, angle, and science," he said.

The CDS said that Operation Sindoor employed a different strategy than those used in Balakot and Uri strikes.

“This time, drone technology was also successfully used. Hitting a target 120 km away in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, reflects technical and professional proficiency,” he said.

Importantly, he said this time the armed forces collected solid proof of the damage inflicted, taking photographs and videos -- something that could not be done during the Balakot operation.

Encouraging the youth to consider a military career, Gen Chauhan said the armed forces offer “variety, adventure, and an opportunity to serve the nation,” with each wing providing unique experiences -- from global voyages with the navy, to flying at great heights with the air force, and learning to overcome the toughest challenges with the army.

Drawing from his own journey, he recalled his modest upbringing and education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kolkata, and how he chose to join the army during his school years.

Stressing the value of teamwork, he said: “Emotional Quotient (EQ) is more important than Intelligence Quotient (IQ) for success in the military. No achievement is possible without teamwork."

Gen Chauhan also reminded the children that the people’s trust and respect for the army stems from its "glorious tradition and sacrifices since 1947".

He urged the children to contribute towards India’s vision for 2047. "The responsibility of building a Viksit Bharat is not just with the government, but also with you. I believe India’s future lies within you," he said.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth were present at the event.

