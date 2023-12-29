Widespread Fog Impairs Visibility Across Punjab and Haryana

On Friday morning, a dense fog cover descended over most parts of Punjab and Haryana, leading to reduced visibility, as reported by meteorological department officials. The impact of fog was also felt in Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states.

Minimum temperatures remained close to normal levels across most locations in Punjab and Haryana. Notably, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana at 9 degrees Celsius, and Patiala at 9.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Pathankot registered a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, and Faridkot recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Haryana, Ambala reported a mercury low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, and Hisar settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Other temperature readings in the region included Karnal at 9.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak at 9.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa at 9.8 degrees Celsius, and Chandigarh at a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.