Widespread rain/snow likely to continue in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, Nov 14 The Meteorogical (MeT) department on Monday forecast widespread rain/snow to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

In Drass (Ladakh) it was minus 3.5, Kargil minus 3 and Leh minus 5, while Jammu registered 12.4 degrees, Katra 10.6, Batote 3, Banihal 3.6 and Bhaderwah 4.6 degrees.

