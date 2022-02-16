Wife goes to forest with two kids to release her husband from clutches of Maoists

Engineer Ashok Pawar and worker Anand Yadav were abducted by Naxals on Friday at a bridge construction site in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The engineer was later released by the Naxals on Tuesday night at the request of his wife. The engineer's wife had gone to the forest with her two young children to meet the Naxals. She was demanding the release of her husband. In addition, the wife released a video. In it, it was said that after Ashok's release, we would all leave for our hometown of Madhya Pradesh. Bastar Range IGP P Sundarraj said the two reached Bedre camp on Tuesday night. He is OK now. Our priority is to provide them with medical care. Further information will be shared later, he added.

The IG said it was not yet known how the two were released. Sonali and her children are happy to hear the news of Engineer Ashok's release. The news of his abduction had raised concerns in his Madhya Pradesh home. In fact, the engineer and laborer were abducted by the Naxals five days ago. No information has been received from either of them. Both the victims are residents of MP. The Maoists have remained completely silent since the abduction. They did not make any demands. It was speculated that both the persons concerned may have been taken across the border to Maharashtra. Sonali Pawar and her two daughters released a video last Saturday urging the Maoists to release their relatives. Sonali decided to go to the forest on Monday to meet the Maoists and persuade Ashok to release her. According to sources, she spoke to some citizens and said that once her husband was released, she would return to her hometown in Madhya Pradesh. "Her husband is innocent. If there is any misunderstanding, he should be forgiven," she said.