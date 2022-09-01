Wildlife volunteers rescue injured peahen from dining room in Agra

Agra, Sep 1 In what is described as a rare incident, a WildLife SOS team rescued an injured peahen (Indian peafowl) after it was attacked by monkeys and later chased by a pack of dogs in Agra's Shahganj area.

In the rather unexpected incident, a family residing in the Shahganj area found the bird perched atop a television set in the dining room.

The neighbours had seen the peahen being attacked by a troop of monkeys on a tree. The bird had fallen from the tree only to be later chased by a pack of dogs. In a desperate attempt to save itself, the bird took refuge in the house.

The peahen was rushed to the Wildlife SOS transit care facility as it had sustained minor abrasion wounds under the wings. After providing all the necessary medications and treatment, the bird was later released back into its natural habitat.

In another incident, a peahen attacked by dogs took shelter under the stairs of a house in the Shri Ram Nirvana Colony located on Gwalior Road in Agra.

The peahen sustained injuries around its neck and was kept under medical observation. After treatment, it was released back into the forest.

Soon after, the rapid response unit of the WildLife SOS rescued an injured peacock from the Achhnera area.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, "The Indian peafowl is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Commonly referred to as peacock, it is widely distributed all over the country and has adapted well to human-dominated landscapes."

