"Will also make Pakistan a Hindu nation...": Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri in Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 29 : Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri has said that Pakistan could be turned into a Hindu nation if the people of Gujarat stay united.

Dhirendra Shastri made the remarks on Saturday while addressing a massive gathering in Surat and said, "The day people of Gujarat become united like this, not only India but we will also make Pakistan a Hindu nation."

Last month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar slammed self-styled godman, 'Baba Bageshwar' Dhirendra Shastri, for his reported remark of "Bihar will ignite the 'Hindu Rashtra' fire", and said that his statement has 'no value'.

"After fighting the freedom struggle the constitution came into existence and the name given that should be acceptable to everyone...Were all those who are saying this, born during the freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?" Nitish Kumar said while commenting on Dhirendra Shastri's remark.

"In Bihar, we ensure that everyone gets their right to worship as the way they want, but no one should interfere in each other's faith. If someone is saying something on their own, it has no value," Bihar CM added further.

Meanwhile, former Bihar CM and RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav when asked about Dhirendra Shastri not being stopped from holding an event in Patna, he said, "Who is Baba Bageshwar? Is he a Baba?"

His son and Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav also slammed Shastri and said that he doesn't know any such baba but only knows 'Devraha Baba' and his birth also happened with his blessings. "...This Baba is abusing Biharis and calling them 'pagal'. There's 'Krishna Raj' & 'Mahagathbandhan Raj' in Bihar...This politics is being done to divide the country...," alleged Tej Pratap.

Dhirendra Shastri reportedly made the remark while addressing an event in Patna on Monday, a day after cancelling the event 'Divya Darbar' following an unexpected gathering of a large crowd at the venue.

