Will continue conversation for strengthening India-Japan ties: Modi

New Delhi, May 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India will continue conversation for strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"I will be visiting Tokyo, Japan from 23-24 May 2022 at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan," Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit to Japan.

He said that in March 2022, he hosted Japan Prime Minister Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. "Just 2 months ago, in March, I had the honour of hosting PM

@kishida230 in India. I am confident this visit will enhance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. I will also be interacting with Japanese business leaders and the Indian community there."

"We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," he said.

Noting that economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, Modi further said that during the March Summit, PM Kishida and he had announced their intention to realise Japanese five trillion yen in public and private investment and financing over the next five years from Japan to India.

"During the forthcoming visit, I will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between our countries, in pursuit of this objective.

"Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, who are an important anchor in our relations with Japan. I look forward to interacting with them," Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that in Japan he will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives.

Modi also said that he will be holding a bilateral meeting with President Joseph Biden. "Will discuss further consolidation of our multifaceted bilateral relations with the USA. We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues," Modi added.

Referring to newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who will be joining the Quad Leaders' Summit for the first time, Modi said, "I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed."

