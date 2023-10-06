Will Delhi Police investigate increase in import from China in last 9 years of BJP rule: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 6 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a jibe at the BJP over the increase in import from China and asked Delhi Police if it will investigate this too to find the link between the saffron party and China.

"Will the Delhi Police investigate this too? What is the link between BJP and China?" Ramesh, who is Congress General Secretary Communication Incharge wrote on X.

He also shared a graph of India-share of imports from China in the last nine year while quoting the Tradestat data of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

His remarks came in the wake of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in its FIR has alleged that NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, American Businessman Neville Roy Singham, historian Vijay Parshad and others actively propagated false narratives to discredit the efforts of the Indian government to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police in its FIR against NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha and others alleged that big Chinese Telecom companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, etc. incorporated thousands of shell companies in India in violation of PMLA/FEMA for illegally infusing foreign funds in India in furtherance of this conspiracy.

“Further Prabir Purkayastha, Neville Roy Singham, Geeta Hariharan, Gautam Bhatia (key person) conspired to create a “Legal Community Network” in India to campaign for and put up spirited defence of legal cases against aforementioned Chinese Telecom Companies in return for benefits by these Chinese companies,” read the FIR.

The Special Cell carried put searches at office of NewsClick and its journalists on Tuesday and arrested Purkayastha and another person.

A court sent them to seven days of police custody.

Following the arrest, the opposition has slammed the BJP government and accused it of suppressing the voice of press.

