Will discuss fertiliser issue with MP CM, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Sep 11 Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's convoy was stopped by Congress leaders during his visit to Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Congress MLA from Satna, Siddharth Kushwaha, along with his supporters and a large number of local farmers, blocked the road that Chouhan's convoy was passing through.

Former Chief Minister Chouhan came out of his vehicle and heard the grievances of farmers protesting over fertiliser shortage and assured them that the problem would be resolved as soon as possible.

A video surfaced on social media, showing Chouhan surrounded by Congress workers and farmers. While Congress MLA Siddharth Kushawaha was heard saying, "Aapki Sarkar hai aur apko aadesh karna hai. (It's your government. You just have to give an order).

Later, Chouhan, talking to media persons, said that Satna district has received one-and-a-half times more fertiliser than last year, adding that a fresh stock of urea fertiliser has also arrived on Thursday.

"This year, Satna district has been provided a total of 27,700 MT urea fertiliser so far, against 23,500 MT last year. I will discuss the matter with the state government and the Ministry of Fertilisers to ensure that farmers do not face any shortage," Chouhan said.

He tried to pacify agitating farmers, saying that both the agricultural and fertiliser ministries are separate.

"I am the Agriculture Minister; distribution is handled by the Fertiliser Ministry. Both ministries have different roles to play," Chouhan said.

Accepting that farmers in Madhya Pradesh are struggling to get adequate fertiliser, Chouhan further stated that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The opposition Congress accused the ruling BJP of neglecting farmers’ interests and mishandling fertiliser distribution in the state.

Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Umang Singhar, during a press conference on Thursday, claimed that the tussle between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM Mohan Yadav has pushed farmers into crisis.

"According to the Centre, there is no shortage of fertilisers. The problem lies in the state’s distribution system. The tussle between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Mohan Yadav has pushed farmers into crisis,” Singhar said at a press conference in Bhopal.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor