Will file case against EC once in power: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Oct 27 Amid controversy over the vote theft and irregularities in electoral rolls, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that after the change in the government at the Centre, a case will be filed against the Election Commissioner and the poll panel will be taken to court.

In his hard-hitting speech at the party’s Nirdhar meeting in the run-up to the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Thackeray strongly criticised the Election Commission regarding the irregularities in the voter lists in the state and across the country and the issue of bogus voters.

“Everyone is equal before the law. If we commit a crime and are caught in the crossfire of the law, then the Election Commissioner should also be punished. There is still time for the next Lok Sabha. Once our government comes, we will file a case against the Election Commissioner and bring him before the court," he warned.

“There is still suspicion that EVMs are being tampered with; that suspicion has not gone away. The Election Commission has now announced that VVPAT will not be used in the local and civic body elections in Maharashtra. Then why will the elections be held? Bogus voters will vote and leave, and the Election Commission will decide as they wish? And if we do anything, will the law be brought against us? Then I say that a case should also be filed against the Election Commissioner, who should also be punished," expressed Thackeray.

He further added, “I tell the Election Commission again that you will not be able to hold elections without correcting the mistakes.”

Thackeray also dropped a hint at an alliance between Shiv Sena UBT and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena during the ensuing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

“Now that the elections are coming, they will rake up the Hindu Muslim issue. We fight. We quarrel. At that time, they (the BJP) steal votes. When they do the politics over Hindus and Muslims, we should understand that elections are coming,” he remarked.

He also urged party workers to scrutinise the electoral rolls booth-by-booth.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor