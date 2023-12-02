Will intensify ops against terrorists & those aiding terrorism: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 2 J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the government would intensify operations against terrorists and those aiding terrorism in the Union Territory.

Lt governor on Saturday visited the family members of Havaldar Abdul Majid, one of the five Army personnel who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri.

He offered condolences to the bereaved family and assured all assistance and support to the family from the government.

Paying homage to Havaldar Abdul Majid, the Lt Governor said the entire nation is proud of his valour and courage.

The Lt Governor said on his X-post, “Visited the home of Hav Abdul Majid in Poonch, who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri and offered my condolences to the bereaved family.

“His family has a long history of service & sacrifices for motherland. Entire nation is proud of his valour & courage. I commend our Army, J&K Police & CAPFs for well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terror ecosystem.

“We will intensify our operations against terror ecosystem & those aiding and abetting terrorists & make sure they pay a very heavy price for their heinous actions.”

At Ajote, the Lt Governor also met the ex-servicemen from the village and nearby areas.

