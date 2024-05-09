“Will Keep Fighting for Bhim Mission and Society”: Sacked as Mayawati's Successor, Nephew Akash Anand Reacts On His Ouster

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akash Anand stated his acceptance of the party's decision following its supremo Mayawati's removal of him as her "political successor." Akash Anand called her a "role model" for the Bahujan community and said that he would keep "fighting" till his last breath for the Bhim mission and his society.

In his first remarks after being removed from the position of national coordinator and 'political successor' of BSP, he said that Mayawati is the party's "universally accepted leader" and her orders are their "obedience."

आदरणीय बहन @mayawati जी, आप पूरे बहुजन समाज के लिए एक आदर्श हैं, करोड़ों देशवासी आपको पूजते हैं। आपके संघर्षों की वजह से ही आज हमारे समाज को एक ऐसी राजनैतिक ताक़त मिली है जिसके बूते बहुजन समाज आज सम्मान से जीना सीख पाया है।



आप हमारी सर्वमान्य नेता हैं। आपका आदेश सिर माथे पे।… — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) May 9, 2024

Also Read| Mayawati Removes Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Coordinator Till He Gains ‘Full Maturity’

"BSP chief Mayawati, you are ideal for the entire Bahujan Samaj, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your (Mayawati) struggles that today our society has such political strength, due to which the Bahujan community has learned to live with respect. You are our universally accepted leader. Your orders are our obedience. I will continue to fight for the Bhim Mission and my society till my last breath," Akash Anand posted on X on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Mayawati took action to remove her nephew Akash Anand from his roles as the BSP's national coordinator and her designated political successor. She said that her decision was made in the best interest of the party and the broader movement, citing the need for Akash Anand to attain "full maturity" before reassuming such responsibilities.

