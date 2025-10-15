‘Will never visit Bengal again’: Father of Durgapur gang-rape victim

Kolkata, Oct 15 The father of the Durgapur gang-rape case on Wednesday said that they will soon leave West Bengal and will never come back again.

Speaking to a section of media persons, the victim's father requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that his daughter gets justice.

"May Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal) remain golden. We are leaving for Odisha. We will never come back again. I will request Mamata Banerjee to ensure my daughter gets justice," he said.

However, he did not say when they would return to Odisha. Sources said, as soon as the victim's health gets better, the family will leave for the neighbouring state.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the gang-rape of the second-year medical student. Among them is the classmate and male friend of the victim, with whom she had gone off the campus of the private medical college and hospital on that fateful night.

The father of the victim has been raising allegations against his classmate and male friend since the beginning. After being arrested on Tuesday, the male friend was produced in court on Wednesday. The judge ordered seven days of police custody for him.

Earlier in the day, the father demanded a CBI investigation into the incident to punish the culprits quickly.

"I came here with a lot of hopes and dreams of making my daughter a doctor. My daughter's future has been ruined. We will not come here again. If I have done anything wrong, please forgive me. Please try to give justice to my daughter. This is my request," he said.

Last Friday, the second-year medical student from Odisha was gang-raped by five persons in a forest area outside a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police earlier arrested all five accused persons in the case. They are currently in police custody. With the arrest of the male friend, a total of six persons have been arrested in the gang-rape case.

--IANS

sch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor