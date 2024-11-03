Will not attend Bhai Dooj or Rakhi celebration till RG Kar victim gets justice: Member of junior doctors’ movement

Kolkata, Nov 3 As West Bengal celebrated Bhai Dooj festival, popularly known in the state as Bhai Phota, Kinjal Nanda, the leading face of the junior doctor’s movement against the rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, on Sunday said that he will keep away from all festive rituals until the victim gets justice.

“As a brother, I failed to protect her. I could not save her. As long as I do not get justice, I will not apply tilak on the occasion of Bhai Phota nor I will get rakhi tied. I have lost the credibility to do that,” Nanda said in an emotional social media post on Sunday.

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Photo, the sisters not only apply “tilak” on brothers praying for their long lives but also arrange for their favourite dishes.

It is perceived that the brothers, on this day, take an oath of protecting their sisters from all sorts of atrocities.

However, many fellow women protesters, in their comments, have tried to persuade Nanda to withdraw the decision and argued that he should not deprive his “other sisters” of getting the mental peace of applying “tilak” or tying rakhi.

They argued Nanda should keep his spirit high to ensure justice for the victim lady junior doctors by accepting “tilak”s and rakhis from his other sisters.

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, the umbrella body of the junior doctors spearheading the movement against rape and murder has claimed that despite the withdrawal of their fast-unto-death agitation they will be carrying out their protest movements on this issue.

