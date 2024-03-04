Will not consider FSL report of private entity, says K’taka Minister on pro-Pak slogan row

Bengaluru, March 4 Reacting to the BJP claim in the pro-Pakistan slogan case, Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said on Monday that the Forensic Science Laboratory report given by the private organisation will not be taken into the consideration.

Speaking to reporters here, the Home Minister said, "If the government FSL report and the forensic report by the Home Ministry confirms the raising of ‘Pakistan Zindabad' slogans, then action would be initiated against the accused persons."

On the allegations that the government has already got the FSL report, he said, "The matter is related to my department. When we get the report we will let you know. We will verify whether private entities have the authority to give such a report and from whom they have obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and consent.”

The BJP on Monday claimed that the FSL report has confirmed the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka Assembly by the supporters of a Congress leader.

The party shared a report, which it claimed was from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), on its official X handle.

The report that the BJP has posted states, “To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether it was ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

The report further says, "Frame by frame analysis was done of the source video. The examiner Pheneendra B.N. from the FSL states that the examined video is not tampered/doctored in between and is a result of single capture. The acoustic analysis indicates that the questioned word pronounced is eliminated to the ending with ‘Saab’ and is identified to be ending with ‘Taan’."

BJP taking to social media stated, "The scientific report has proved that the Congress leaders were behind twisting the truth and propagating the false news. Now, the Congress stands exposed for trying to fool the people of Karnataka by trying to fabricate the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as ‘Naseer Saab’ Zindabad."

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra slammed the Congress government on Monday over the denial of the report. “The private FSL report has given a confirmation in this regard. The government report has also been handed over to you (Congress government),” he said.

