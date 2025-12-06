Will present factual data on Karnataka’s law and order in Assembly: HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Dec 6 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that he would give an appropriate and reasonable response on the state’s law and order situation to the Assembly during the winter session commencing on December 8 in Belagavi Suvarna Soudha.

The winter session is scheduled to be held between December 8 and December 19.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said statistics clearly show that the law and order situation in the state is good. “I am not saying that no incidents have occurred. I will explain how things were when they (BJP) were in power and how they are now,” he added.

Parameshwara said he would also present in the House the state of law and order in other BJP-ruled states, how it was during the BJP’s tenure in Karnataka, and how it has been over the past two years.

Referring to incidents in the Parappana Agrahara Central prison in Bengaluru, the home minister said he would clarify which government was in power when those incidents occurred. “When something happened during our tenure, we took appropriate action. Now they are circulating old videos and claiming they are recent. I will give details of every such incident,” he said.

On the murder of a Congress leader in Chikkamagaluru district, he said the local police have taken up the investigation. “Once the report is submitted, we will know the motive. The local police are taking necessary action,” he said.

Responding to questions about the Dharmasthala case, he said, “If the matter is raised in the House, we will respond. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted its report to the court and to the government. If the issue is taken up in the House, we will explain. We will present the actual situation. There is nothing to hide.”

When asked about ministers meeting each other, Parameshwara said, “Work must get done in our constituencies and districts. Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister, which is a very important portfolio, so we went to meet him. Sometimes we also discuss politics.”

“What is there to hide in this? Five of us have had meals together twice and discussed politics. What is wrong with that? We are all politicians. Politics is our work. We discuss party ideology, whether schemes are being implemented properly by the government, and recent developments. There is nothing surprising in that,” the home minister stressed.

He said Tuesday’s Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will focus on how party MLAs and ministers should respond to the opposition during discussions in the House. “There will be no political discussions in that meeting. Do not expect that,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor