Will take strict action against those behind DSP's murder in Nuh: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, July 19 Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that the police will take strict action against those responsible for the murder of DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who was run over allegedly by the mining mafia in Nuh district on Tuesday.

The officer, who was investigating illegal mining in the region, was mowed down when he went to a village under the Tawdu police station in connection with a case.

"I have ordered the police to take strict action against the accused. We will deploy force in the area and no one will be spared," Vij told the media.

Krishna Kumar, a spokesperson for the Nuh police, said, "After receiving a tip-off, Bishnoi along with a gunman had gone to Pachgaon to conduct a raid where they signalled a dumper truck to stop. As the DSP alighted from the police vehicle to inspect the truck, the truck driver suddenly ran over him."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the incident and said that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"In the case of murder of DSP Tawadu (Nuh) Surendra Singh Ji, orders have been given to take strict action, not a single culprit will be spared. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet," Khattar tweeted.

Taking a dig at the Haryana government over the growing 'lawlessness' in the state, senior Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "It is shameful that the mining mafia is getting out of hand. The law and order situation is deteriorating. MLAs are being threatened, and even the police are not safe. How will the public feel safe? The government needs to act expeditiously."

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the government has failed in maintaining law and order in the state as criminals are roaming around freely.

"The state government has completely failed and criminals are roaming around freely, including the mining mafia and organised gangsters. Organised crime has entered Haryana," Hooda said.

He added that five MLAs have received life threats in the past 10 days, but the state government has not been able to tarck down the culprits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor