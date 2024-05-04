'Win Raebareli and then challenge for the top...', Garry Kasparov’s cryptic post sets social media on fire

New Delhi, May 4 A day after Congress released a video showing Rahul Gandhi discussing chess, his 'favourite' international player and former world champion Garry Kasparov posted a cryptic tweet, saying that tradition says "first you win Raebareli and then challenge for the top post”.

The post from the chess legend’s X handle set social media on fire.

However, it is not confirmed whether the post was to troll the senior Congress leader or a coincidence, as inquired by many netizens.

Just to ponder the readers' mind, Rahul Gandhi recently drew a parallel between the strategies in chess and politics. He also revealed Kasparov as his favourite chess player.

Answering a query about the best chess player among the Indian politicians, Rahul Gandhi simply stated, “Me.”

On Friday morning, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, a seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, ending days of suspense.

