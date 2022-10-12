Wingsuit fly-by of Taj Mahal leaves visitors enthralled

Agra, Oct 12 Frederic Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurelien Chatard flew by the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, on Tuesday to achieve something that had never been done before.

Titled the Taj Mahal Fly-by project, Red Bull Athlete Frederic jumped out of a Cessna 172 airplane at altitude of 5,000 feet about two kilometres away from the Taj Mahal, and using his wingsuit, he flew nearby the monument to achieve something that had never been done before - an individual proximity fly-by. Special thanks to DGCA, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Archaeological Survey of India, District Magistrate of Agra.

The trio performed one jump early evening on Tuesday, and have few more planned on

Wednesday. The jump saw them light up the sky with green and orange colours to create a beautiful aerial display as tourists and visitors at the Taj Mahal were left enthralled.

Frederic Fugen is one of the most talented and innovative skydivers, wingsuit pilots and base jumpers on the planet.

As part of the Soul Flyers, a group of international athletes that perform wingsuit projects around the world, he has executed some truly incredible flights. Among his craziest projects have been Door in the Sky, when he jumped off a mountain peak and flew into an airplane; Sky Skiing, when he performed a 45-second ski routine in the sky before landing and skiing down a mountain; Flying past the Pyramids of Giza, when he conducted a wingsuit flight super-close to the pyramids; Base jumping off Burj Khalifa, when he performed the highest-ever base jump and parachute off a building; and many others.

Recently Frederic came up with the idea of a project around one of the country's most iconic monuments - the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site and often hailed as one of the 7 Wonders of the World. And he achieved this feat on Tuesday.

Joining Frederic on this project were frequent collaborators Vincent Cotte and Aurelien Chatard, who have been part of some of his best-known aerial projects in recent years.

The thrilling moments were captured by renowned sports videographer Dino Raffault, who has captured many of Frederic's projects and has also been part of Hollywood productions where aerial filming has been involved.

Being seasoned wingsuit pilots, Frederic, Vincent and Aurelien had all the experience and expertise needed to pull off this project. But as they say, every project and location is different from the other, and none are without their challenges. And so the wingsuit athletes made sure that their safety, the safety of their team, and that of everyone around the monument was of utmost importance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor