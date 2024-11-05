Winter Session of Parliament Scheduled from November 25 to December 20

The winter session of Parliament is set to start on November 25 and run until December 20, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced on Tuesday.

Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business). On 26th November,… pic.twitter.com/dV69uyvle6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 5, 2024

On November 26, the government will hold a joint sitting of both Houses to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. This special session will take place in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building), where the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution in 1949.

During the session, the government may also introduce the One Nation, One Election bill and the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the government is working towards implementing simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He said, "We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, optimize the use of India's resources, and give the country new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India."