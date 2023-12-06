Winter vacation in Delhi schools from Jan 1 to 6: DoE

New Delhi, Dec 6 The Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education has issued a circular regarding the rescheduled winter vacation for the academic session 2023-2024 from January 1 to January 6, 2024.

Initially the schools were supposed to remain closed from January 1 to January 15, 2024, but as they were forced to close from November 9 to 18 due to poor air quality in the national Capital, the winter vacation has now been truncated.

“The Winter Vacation for the Academic Session 2023-24 was earlier scheduled to be observed from January 1, 2024 (Monday) to January 15, 2024 (Monday). However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected by the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of Winter Vacation was observed from November 9, 2023 to November 18, 2023,” read the circular issued on Wednesday.

“In view of the above, the remaining portion of the Winter Vacation for Academic Session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1, 2024 (Monday) to January 6, 2024 (Saturday),” it said.

“All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the Teaching/ Non-Teaching Staff, Students and Parents through SMC Members/ Mass SMS facility/ Phone Calls/ Other suitable means of communication,” it said.

“The rest of the contents of the aforementioned circular dated January 27, 2023 will remain the same. This is issued with the approval of the Director (Education),” it added.

