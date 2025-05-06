With a broom in hand, Delhi CM Gupta cleans Hanuman Mandir complex

New Delhi, May 6 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined a cleanliness drive by offering ‘Shramdan (service)’ at the Hanuman Mandir complex in Connaught Place on Tuesday and said the message from this symbolic event was to encourage elected representatives, officials and RWAs to collectively make Delhi beautiful.

“A clean and green Delhi is the responsibility of all. We all have to hit the streets to join this 20-day cleanliness drive in the city,” she said.

She said the officials were expected to personally join the efforts and the citizens were expected to bring to the government's notice the presence of any garbage or filth.

Flanked by Vice Chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the CM conducted a symbolic act of sweeping and collected waste in a dust collector.

Talking to mediapersons, she requested RWAs and organisations which hold public events to ensure that they keep the venue litter-free after the programme.

In a message on her official account on X, she wrote, “Today, I performed puja at the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and participated in the cleanliness drive organised by the NDMC. This event is an important step towards making our capital clean, beautiful and healthy. This campaign is dedicated to #SwachhBharatAbhiyan started by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, which has awakened a new consciousness towards cleanliness across the country and transformed it into a mass movement.”

“Come, let us all take a pledge that cleanliness should not be just a campaign but should become our habit and responsibility. Let us together build a developed and clean India through our efforts. An India that becomes an inspiration for the coming generations,” she wrote.

Chahal said the ‘Mega Cleanliness Campaign’ at the Hanuman Mandir was part of the ‘One Hour Daily Shramdaan’ campaign involving 9,000 employees of the NDMC who are committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi.'

A day earlier, Chahal and officials of the NDMC conducted cleanliness drives for one hour at various points.

Under the campaign, employees and officials from NDMC’s Education, Architecture, Civil Engineering, Health, and Fire Services Departments participated with great enthusiasm, he said.

NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra led a campaign at Safdar Hashmi Marg, Council Member D.P. Singh in Lodhi Colony, and Council Member Sarita Tomar in Moti Bagh area, along with other departments of the NDMC, he said.

“In the coming days, more prominent dignitaries, public representatives, and leaders from social organisations will participate in the drive, not only showcasing their commitment to cleanliness but also playing a vital role in spreading the message of hygiene across society. Their involvement will infuse new energy and public support into the campaign,” said an official.

The drive will continue till May 9 across all 14 sanitation circles of the NDMC, wherein each department’s staff is contributing one hour daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. towards cleanliness.

“Citizens from various walks of life and volunteers are also actively taking part. In addition, all schools, sub-stations, hospitals, and dispensaries are conducting parallel cleanliness drives within their premises,” said Chahal.

Calling it a historic civic initiative in NDMC’s history, Chahal said that, for the first time, all employees are engaging in public cleaning activities before starting their official duties.

