With blessings of high command and people, I broke Devaraj Urs' record: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jan 9 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said in Vijayapura that with the blessings of the people of the state, the support of legislators and the party high command, he has become Chief Minister for a second time and has broken the record of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs.

Participating in the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of various development projects in Vijayapura district, organised by the district administration and Zilla Panchayat, the Chief Minister said it was only because of the people’s blessings that he was able to surpass the record of Devaraj Urs, who served as Chief Minister for seven years and 239 days, and become the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the achievement.

Siddaramaiah said winning six of the eight Assembly constituencies in Vijayapura district was significant and added that the blessings of the people of Vijayapura were crucial in winning 135 seats in the Assembly elections.

He said he has travelled across the state for 45 years and acknowledged the continued support and blessings of the people of Vijayapura district.

He said development works worth over Rs 800 crore have been launched in Vijayapura district. This includes the inauguration of projects worth Rs 82 crore and the laying of foundation stones for works exceeding Rs 730 crore.

He also inaugurated a statue of Rani Chennamma and announced that the Vijayapura bus stand has been named after Kittur Rani Chennamma.

Referring to sports infrastructure, Siddaramaiah said the first velodrome in South India has been established in the region for cyclists.

On healthcare, he said a government medical college would be established in Vijayapura in the coming days. He said the previous government had planned to set up a medical college under the PPP model, but the present government would establish a government medical college. He noted that the state currently has 71 medical colleges, of which 22 are government-run, and added that trauma centres and super-speciality hospitals would be established in the remaining districts as well.

Addressing infrastructure demands, Siddaramaiah said expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal had placed several requests, including the construction of a three-km flyover from Kanakadasa Circle to Ambedkar Circle and Shivaji Circle at a cost of Rs 160 crore. He assured that the demand would be fulfilled.

Expressing his displeasure, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the Central government is not extending cooperation to the Upper Krishna Project and is not issuing a notification for the project. “Neighbouring states are creating hurdles to its implementation by filing legal cases,” he said.

Vijayapura district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil, Minister Shivanand Patil, MLA Basanagouda Yatnal and others were present at the event.

