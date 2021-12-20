Without finance concurrence, nothing is possible: Tripura CM on state district council's own police bill

Reacting to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District council's (TTAADC) decision of constituting its own police force, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said he did not get any written intimation from the district council authorities and also wondered as to how the ADC would arrange finances for raising the force.

"Running an administration is a different ball game. It is completely different from heading a political party," Deb said.

"This is not the way the laws are enacted. We are yet to be apprised of how the rules are being framed, how their planning to raise the police, and in what terms the force will act. Until and unless, I am told about this decision in writing, I won't be able to understand the nitty-gritty of the decision," the Tripura CM said.

Over a question raised on the development in the agricultural sector in the state, he said, "Tripura's agricultural goods are now fetching foreign currency. As of now, Tripura has earned Rs 12 crore by exporting pineapple alone. Apart from Pineapple, we have exported a consignment of 30 metric ton betel leaves. A total of 70 metric tons of tamarind has been exported abroad. We are just adding value to the resources and products we have to earn some extra money. This led us to achieve almost double the income of the farmers if compared to 2015-16 or 2017."

TTAADC has passed three resolutions and four Bills in the council on Friday, including a bill for the creation of an unarmed police force for the district council areas.

"A bill was passed in 1994 by the TTAADC to raise a separate unarmed police force. It became an act after the then governor Siddheswar Prasad gave his assent to the Bill three years later. The office of the then Governor had asked the TTAADC to frame necessary rules for the purpose. And, the present TTAADC administration will only do the remaining task," said a source.

This will be the first such incident where an autonomous body of North East India formed under the sixth schedule will constitute its own police force.

