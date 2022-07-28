Witness in Patra Chawl land scam case gets threat, asked to withdraw statement against Sanjay Raut

Swapna Patkar, who is being investigated by ED in the Patra Chawl land scam case, is receiving death threats. Patkar has filed a complaint in this regard at the Vakola police station. Swapna Patkar has complained that she is receiving death threats to change the answer given against Sanjay Raut in the letter scam case.

ED is investigating the scam in Patrachal Redevelopment Project in Mumbai. Swapna Patkar is a witness in this case. ED has recorded the statement of Swapna Patkar. She has also been questioned. Swapna Patkar has said in the complaint that she is receiving threats of rape and death in order to withdraw her statement against Sanjay Raut. According to the complaint filed by Swapna Patkar, it should be said that Sanjay Raut's name was taken at the behest of Somaiya. Patkar has said in his complaint that this threat should be in line with the ongoing action by ED against Sanjay Raut and his family in the money laundering case.

Swapna Patkar said that I am being watched by those who threatened me and they tried to grab my mobile phone. Swapna Patkar has mentioned in the complaint that she has been receiving threats and mental harassment for the past several days. My mobile number is written in a public place in the area. Patkar said that she was receiving death threats from the newspapers that came home. She has demanded to register an FIR and investigate the matter.

ED has questioned Sujit Patkar, who is considered to be close to Sanjay Raut in the correspondence case. Swapna Patkar was the wife of Sujit Patkar. They are divorced. A few days ago, Swapna Patkar appeared at the ED office for questioning with documents.