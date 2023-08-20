Woman among two arrested with cocaine worth Rs 15 cr in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 20 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested an Indian passenger for allegedly smuggling 1496 grams of cocaine worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Later, the recipient of the cocaine, a Ugandan national woman, was also caught.

A senior DRI officer stated that the accused arrived at Mumbai Airport from Addis Ababa.

"1496 grams of white powder, purported to be cocaine, were recovered from

his possession. He was apprehended following a tip-off," said the DRI officer.

The accused informed the officers that he had to hand over the drugs to a

woman, a Ugandan national.

The DRI officials set up a trap. The Ugandan national woman was called to

Vashi in Navi Mumbai to collect the delivery of the cocaine.

"In view of the above, it was clear that the accused violated the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act and committed offences punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Accordingly, the accused were placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act," the official said.

The official mentioned that cocaine was seized along with concealing

material under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

--IANS

