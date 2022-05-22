Woman commits suicide in Gujarat police station, probe ordered

Rajkot (Gujarat), May 22 A married woman committed suicide in a police station in Gujarat's Rajkot early on Sunday after she was summoned to record her statement, police said.

The Rajkot police have initiated an inquiry into the incident and have also informed the state and National Human Rights Commission.

Nayna, who was in her late 20s, was summoned by the Aji Dam police station on Saturday evening to record her statement in connection with some offence. On Sunday morning, she requested that she be allowed to freshen up, went to women's toilet in the police station, and hanged herself, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Praveen Kumar Meena, said.

The official also revealed that Nayna had an extra-marital affair with Mukesh, who is arrested by the Aji Dam police under the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, and it was in this connection, she was called for recording her statement.

Though the process was completed around 8 p.m. on Saturday, the woman, fearing that if she returned home late night, her husband will inquire and may scold her, so she decided to stay back in the police station overnight, and in morning, she committed suicide.

After conducting panchnama and a primary inquiry, the body was sent for the postmortem, the DCP said, adding a departmental inquiry will be conducted and if there is any negligence on the part of any official, action will be taken against them.

