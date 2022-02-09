Woman dies while giving birth, doctors run away by locking hospital

A shocking incident has taken place in Uttar Pradesh. A 25-year-old woman who came to a private hospital for delivery died during treatment. Fearing that this would lead to controversy, doctors and staff locked the hospital and fled. This incident has caused a stir. Police have rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Police have broken the lock of the hospital and shifted other patients admitted to the hospital for treatment. Also, orders have been issued to seal the hospital and take action. According to reports, the shocking incident took place at a private hospital in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.

A woman was admitted to the hospital for delivery. But she died during the operation. The hospital administration rushed the dead woman and her relatives out of the hospital out of fear. After this, the woman's relatives got angry. The hospital staff then locked the main gate and fled. Other patients were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Upon receiving the notice, police and health officials rushed to the hospital. They broke the locks.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the 25-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital for delivery from Mohabbatpur village. The hospital said that normal delivery will be done at Rs 50,000. 30 thousand was deposited accordingly. But during the operation, her condition worsened and she died. The hospital staff then kicked us out. They also escaped from the hospital. Police are investigating the matter further and many are being questioned.