Woman duped of Rs 44,000 by fraudster who offered help to bring her daughter from Ukraine

The war between Russia and Ukraine has now intensified. Russia has started a war with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced military action against Ukraine. Putin also said that the Ukraine-Russia war could not be avoided now. Meanwhile, explosions are being heard in Ukraine after Russia announced military action. The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has been hit by cruise and ballistic missiles. Thousands of Indians are stranded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a shocking incident has taken place. A mother has paid thousands of rupees for a flight ticket for his daughter stranded in Ukraine. The incident took place in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. A man pretending to be an employee of the PMO's office said he could allow a woman to get a flight ticket. He also took Rs 44,000 from her for the ticket.

But after two days, the mother rushed to the police station as she did not get the ticket. According to information received, Vaishali Wilson's daughter Shrishti from Vidisha is studying MBBS in Ukraine. But as soon as she got information about the war, Vaishali became very worried about her daughter. She started struggling to bring the girl back to India.

A fraudster took advantage of this opportunity and robbed her of Rs 44,000. He said that he is calling from the Prime Minister's Office and asked her to send money for tickets. The woman sent money to the bank account, which she was told to, but after two days, she did not get the ticket and lodged a complaint with the police. Police are investigating the matter further and are looking for the name and address of the account holder to whom the woman sent the money. Some are also being questioned.