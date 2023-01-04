Woman forced to take off shirt for security check at B'luru airport

Bengaluru, Jan 4 An incident of a woman passenger being asked to take off her shirt during the security check has come to light at the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru.

However, the authorities have responded that they deeply regret the hassle and would pursue the matter with the operations team.

The victim identified as Krishani Gadhvi narrated her ordeal on her social media handle on Tuesday evening.

"I was asked to remove my shirt at the Bengaluru airport during a security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you'd never want as a woman. Why would you need a woman to strip?" Krishani questioned the authorities.

However, Krishani had not mentioned any details about her travel destination. She claimed herself as a student and performing musician.

Bengaluru airport authorities, while responding to her, apologised for the incident. "We deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by the CISF, (Central Industrial Security Force) a Government Sovereign."

However, the sources questioned the motive of the victim on making statements on social media rather than complaining to the CISF or the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor