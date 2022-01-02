Woman held with 292 grams of Heroin worth Rs 80 lakh in Assam's Dibrugarh

The Assam Police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly possessing 292 grams of heroin worth Rs 80 lakh in Assam's Dibrugarh.

"Following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Police has launched a massive anti-narcotic campaign across the state. Under which the police have succeeded in confiscating drugs worth crores of rupees in the entire state as well as a large amount of cash," said Balaram Terong, Officer in Charge, Dibrugarh.

"In this episode, on the midnight of Saturday in Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh Police, on the basis of intelligence sources, we seized 292 grams of heroin from a woman's house. The market value of which will be close to Rs 80 lakhs," he added.

"After this campaign, there is a stir among the drug dealers. There is an atmosphere of panic among criminals and drug dealers," he stated.

Earlier on December 25, Assam Police arrested a person and seized 84 vials of heroin from his possession in Nagaon district on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

