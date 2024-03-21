Woman & her sons commit suicide over 'harassment' by loan recovery agents

Bengaluru, March 21 A woman and her sons have allegedly committed suicide here by setting themselves on fire over 'harassment' by the loan recovery agents, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the J.P. Nagar locality. The deceased have been identified as Sukanya, 48, and her sons -- in their late 20s, Nikhit and Nischith.

Nischith was physically challenged.

According to the police, the family lived in rented accommodation in the J.P. Nagar locality.

The head of the family, Jayanand, ran a factory which had to be shut down after incurring losses during the Covid pandemic.

According to police, the family had taken loans in this backdrop, and they were struggling to pay them back.

Meanwhile, Jayanand fell ill and stayed at home. His wife Sukanya used to provide tuition classes at home while Nischith was working from home for a private firm. Nikith had quit the job three months ago and was at home.

The recovery agents and moneylenders often visited the house and demanded repayment.

However, the family was struggling to even pay the house rent. The recovery agents had last visited their home on Tuesday evening.

The police have found an electric wire in the room in which the mother and two sons' bodies were found. However, the police said that they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The police have also been investigating the cause of the fire.

