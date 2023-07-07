Woman killed as house collapses in landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 : A 46-year-old woman was killed when her house collapsed in a landslide in the region on Friday morning, said officials.

Her 20-year-old daughter was rescued by locals after she got trapped in the house. The landslide took place in Nandavara village of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district.

Following the incident Bantawala Tehsildar, S.B. Koodalagi visited the spot and expressed grief over the incident and meet the victim's family.

So far a total of three people have died and one is said to be missing following heavy rains in the region. Two people died between July 4 and July 5. Suresh Gatty (52) drowned in rainwater on July 4 in Ullala, Dakshina Kannada while he was crossing a culvert. The district administration has paid Rs 5 lakh as compensation to his family members.

In another incident on July 5, Santosh (34) was electrocuted in Kulai when he came in contact with a live electricity wire that had fallen on the road. Deputy commissioner Mullai Mugilan M.P (Dakshina Kannada) said, "Action is being taken to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of the deceased on behalf of the Mescom department."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor