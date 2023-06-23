Woman killed in leopard attack in UP
Bahraich, June 23 A 37-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Uttar Pradesh near India-Nepal border.
A joint team of forest officials and police recovered the body from the forest area on Thursday.
